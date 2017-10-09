Syrian General Accuses U.S. Of Providing Weapons To ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Syrian General Ali Al Ali has accused the United States of providing weapons to ISIS and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda), the Russian state-run media reports.

“We know that the United States delivered 1,421 trucks with military equipment and weapons between June 5 and September 15 this year to terrorists in Syria. The weapons were allegedly intended to fight terrorists, but eventually they fell into the hands of militants of the Islamic State [ISIS] and Jabhat al-Nusra [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham],” the general said.

According to Al Ali, the terrorist receive weapons supplied under the Pentagon’s program of assistance to the so-called moderate opposition. A major part of these weapons are bought from Chemring and Orbital ATK.

Meanwhile, Walid Khali, a Syrian Army service member, told Sputniknews Hatat Tahrir al-Sham members that attacked the Russian Military Police in Idlib province used weapons made in the United States, Belgium and France.

“Today, weapons are presented here that were seized from militants a few weeks ago. They were delivered to terrorists illegally from abroad. There are over 100 items of small arms and hand-held grenade launchers made in the United States, Belgium and France,” the service member said.

