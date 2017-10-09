VIDEO: Syrian Al-Qaeda group vows to behead all villagers from Abu Dali

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (12:05 P.M.) – Hundreds of civilians are feared to face execution in the coming days after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) captured Abu Dali in southeastern Idlib and accused everyone living inside the village of being pro-government.

Newly leaked footage from the village shows a group of blindfolded non-combattants sitting detained in the back of a vehicle, pleading for mercy with armed members of the Syrian Al-Qaeda group:

Despite the looming massacre, the fall of Abu Dali is yet to spark any outrage from the international community.Abu Dali has long served as a trading point between the warring parties; therefore, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and National Defence Forces (NDF) were caught completely off-guard by the surprise HTS offensive that targeted a long-standing government salient in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

