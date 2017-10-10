Footage has been released by the Syrian Defense Ministry showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country.

The footage was released on Monday, along with a report showing that most of confiscated arm are made by the US or its allies.

The report goes on to note that the arms were obtained by the terrorists via various channels and companies in Eastern Europe with ties to the US and NATO, and had entered Syria via Turkey or Saudi Arabia.

It also shows that Daesh and the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror groups had been supplied with rockets, rifles, machine-guns, anti-air weapons, and even tanks in exchange for oil stolen from wells in Syria and Iraq.

The Tel Aviv regime has also been implicated in the report, which offers evidence that Israel is providing Nusra Front terrorists with arms.

Earlier, a high-ranking Syrian military commander said the US is supplying various kinds of munitions to Daesh the Fatah al-Sham.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.

In the meantime the US are denying arming terrorists, yet the evidence keeps mounting up.

The following video is from 2013 when a cache of weapons were found from Israel.

Prior to this in March 2012 a terrorist car was found to contain weapons made in Israel. SANA reporter in Homs quoted a source as saying that the weapons included four RPGs, five Israeli-made mortars, three anti-tank missiles, snipers and rifles.

The following video show the route of US weapons via Bulgaria heading for the FSA in Syria.

Here’s a look at the weapons the US is sending to Syrian rebels

The Syrian Civil War is continuing to grind on, with both Russia and the US-led West aiding various sides of the conflict.

Part of US support to various Syrian rebel groups includes sending arms and armaments through Turkey.

And, according to IHS Jane’s based on documents released by the US’s Federal Business Opportunities website, the US passed an exceedingly large amount of munitions into Syria in December 2015.

Here is a sampling of what the US sent to the Syrian rebels.

7.62×39 mm

Total weight: 134,188 kg (295, 833 pounds)

The US sent close to 300,000 pounds of 7.62×39 mm ammunition to the Syrian rebels.

These rifle cartridges can be used for older models of the AK-47.

7.62×54 mm

Total weight: 67,404 kg (148,600 pounds)

The 7.62×54 mm cartridge is an older variety of ammunition that was first created by the Russian Empire. It has since been adapted multiple times, and can be used in a variety of weapons.

Most likely, based on the other items the US is sending to the Syrian rebels, the ammunition is intended to be used with the PK machine gun, which the US is also sending to the rebels.

14.5×114mm

Total weight: 369,681 kg (815,007 pounds)

The 14.55 mm cartridge is a Soviet ammunition that is primarily used for heavy machine guns. The ammunition can also be used for anti-aircraft fire and for taking both armored and unarmored vehicles.

9M111M

Total weight: 21,693 kg (47,824 pounds)

The 9M111M is a wire-guided anti-tank missile. The missile has a range of 1.6 miles, can be optically guided against its targets, and can penetrate the armor of certain tanks and vehicles.

Faktoria launchers

Total weight: 2,720 kg (5,996 pounds)

Faktoria launchers are the launch tubes that fire 9M111M missiles.

PKM

Total weight: 6,340 kg (13,977 pounds)

The PK machine gun is a general-purpose machine gun that can be used in a variety of situations. The weapon can be used by front-line infantry, as well as being used as a vehicle-mounted weapon.

RPG-7

Total weight: 4,120 kg (9,083 pounds)

The US sent a number of RPG-7 launchers to the Syrian rebels with a range of munitions. In addition to the launch tubes, the US delivered 151,237 pounds of PG-7VM munitions and 275,619 pounds of PG-7VT munitions.

Both warheads are intended for use against tanks.

AK-47 & DShK

Total weight: 12,250 kg (27,006 pounds)

Due to the method of US accounting for arms shipments, some armaments were listed together. IHS Jane’s notes that the US logged 27,006 pounds of a joint AK-47 and DShK shipment.

AK-47s are one of the most popular rifles used in the world due to their ease of use and sturdiness. The DShK is a heavy machine gun that can also be used as a heavy infantry machine gun.

AK-47 & PKM

Total weight: 6,540 kg (14,418 pounds)

In addition to sending PKMs by themselves, the US also sent a bundle of AK-47s and PKMs to the Syrian rebels.

DShK & RPG-7

Total weight: 3,585 kg (7,903 pounds)

Additionally, the US sent a 7,903 pound bundle of DShK and RPG-7s to the Syrian rebels.

