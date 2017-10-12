BREAKING: US drone strike exterminates top Nusra leadership in Idlib

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:37 P.M.) – A combat drone of the United States Air Force has targeted a gathering of top military leaders for the Al-Qaeda-linked Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) terrorist group.

According to sources the USAF drone identified and engaged a Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham headquarters building north of the town of Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib province.

The American drone strike reportedly killed five of the top brass belonging to the jihadist faction.

The US is claiming that one Abu Al-Baraa Al-Aurdni, a highly-placed emir and military commander for the terrorist group who is of Jordanian nationality is among the dead.

