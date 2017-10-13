Breaking: ISIS doomed in Deir Ezzor as Syrian Army fully encircles city

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:37 P.M.) – Vanguard forces of the Syrian Arab Army have completely encircled ISIS militants in the strategic city of Deir Ezzor after weeks of operations on both sides of the Euphrates River.

According to military sources, the units of the Syrian Arab Army operating on the eastern shore of the Euphrates fully encircled Islamic State militants in the city of Deir Ezzor today after making a number of key advances.

The siege was cemented after elite army troops captured the town of Hatlah Fouqani and parts of Salhiyah including the Halbiyah roundabout. In doing so, Syrian forces cut the last lines of communication used by ISIS to transport troops and supplies into the city across the Euphrates.

With ISIS fighters inside Deir Ezzor no longer able to replenish their ranks and supplies, the upcoming Syrian Army operation to completely expel terrorists from the city has been considerably aided.

