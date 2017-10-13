by Chris Tomson

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:30 P.M.) – Jihadist sleeper cells have become a troubling menace to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) as the latter tries to win hearts and minds in Homs province, often at the expense of fewer checkpoints and laxed security levels.

In late September, a group of some 100 ISIS militants overran Qaryatayn from within after sleeper cells, posing as civilians living inside the city, began a surprise rebellion, opening fire at SAA positions and killing dozens of government soldiers.

Subsequently, the SAA withdrew from the city and regrouped on its outskirts, looking for reinforcements to arrive before launching a decisive counter-assault on Qaryatayn.

However, a convoy of Islamic State technicals since escaped the looming counter-offensive , spanning southwards to entrench themselves atop a string of strategic hills overlooking Qaryatayn.

Remarkably, this Islamic State pocket has been established deep behind the SAA’s interior lines in a sparsely populated region approximately 150 kilometers from the nearest ISIS-held positions in eastern Syria.

Although Qaryatayn and its southern hills remain under ISIS control, the SAA has the situation contained although the counteroffensive has been stalled for two weeks now, likely due to a lack of readily-available manpower.

The jihadist insurgency in Qaryatayn began on September 29 simoultaniously with a powerful Islamic State offensive along the M7 Highway that has since been fully reversed.