In pictures: Syrian Army seizes large cache of weapons from ISIS terrorists fleeing to Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized a large cache of weapons from a group of fleeing Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate recently.

The ISIS fighters were attempting to make their way to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s front-lines near the Idlib Governorate border, when the Syrian Army ambushed the terrorist group and seized all their contents.

Pictures released by pro-government journalists on Monday showed the large cache of weapons that was seized by the Syrian Army in the eastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

Jihadist activists on Monday accused the Syrian Army of allow ISIS to slip through their territory in eastern Hama recently in order to attack Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham – the SAA has since denied these allegations.

