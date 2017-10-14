Clarity of Signal

Donald Trump came into the office of the U.S. presidency on January 21, 2017 declaring that he was going to “drain the swamp” and mockingly hinting that the “columns at the CIA need to be rebuilt”. Well, as of October 11, 2017 that hasn’t happened. In actuality, thus far, the opposite has happened. Trumps initial cabinet has been mostly dissolved and replaced with a plethora of US Generals who have been neatly filtered in to take leadership positions….it’s almost as if it was planned all along. 🙂 But then again who would have noticed amongst the distractive mainstream media’s divide and conquer/anti-Russia/false flag agenda being foisted over the American publics eyes?

When addressing the CIA Trump openly stated that his political people are not doing so well but his military cabinet members are doing great, thus U.S. generals, including General Kelly (Homeland Security Secretary), General Mattis (Defense Secretary) and General…