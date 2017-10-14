Breaking: Syrian Army liberates ISIS capital city

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:21 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army has fully liberated the city of Al-Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor province which until a few hours ago had been the Islamic State’s de facto capital.

According to military sources exclusive to Al-Masdar News, the Syrian Army achieved full control over all districts within the city of Al-Mayadeen early this morning.

The Syrian Army operation to expel ISIS from Al-Mayadeen started about one week ago and saw the army deploy units of the elite Tiger Forces Division.

Whilst it is still unclear how exactly ISIS forces in Al-Mayadeen were defeated, it appears that most of the jihadist defenders abandoned the city, fleeing south prior to be encircled several days ago and/or crossing to the eastern shore of the Euphrates River.

Updates to follow …

