Breaking: Syrian warplane lands at Deir Ezzor airbase for first time in one year

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Air Force fighter jet has landed at the Deir Ezzor military airport. The event marks the first time in one year that Syrian combat aviation has been able to land at the strategic airbase.

Thirteen months ago, intense US airstrikes against Syrian Army positions on Thardeh Mountain (Jabal Thardeh) forced government troops to abandon the imperative high-ground which overlooks the Deir Ezzor airbase, de facto ceding it to ISIS.

Islamic State militants set up artillery on Thardeh and used it to shell the Deir Ezzor airbase. Under these conditions, the Syrian Arab Air Force forbade its pilots to land at the military site.

However, around one month ago the Syrian Army reclaimed Thardeh Mountain from ISIS as part of a wider offensive in Deir Ezzor and since re-securing the military airport from artillery attacks is now once again allowing combat aviation to land at it.

