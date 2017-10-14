Breaking: Syrian warplane lands at Deir Ezzor airbase for first time in one year

14 Saturday Oct 2017

Posted by in Breaking News

Leave a comment

Tags

, ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – A Syrian Arab Air Force fighter jet has landed at the Deir Ezzor military airport. The event marks the first time in one year that Syrian combat aviation has been able to land at the strategic airbase.

Military sources have reported that a Syrian warplane landed at the Deir Ezzor military airport for the first time in over a year.

Thirteen months ago, intense US airstrikes against Syrian Army positions on Thardeh Mountain (Jabal Thardeh) forced government troops to abandon the imperative high-ground which overlooks the Deir Ezzor airbase, de facto ceding it to ISIS.

Islamic State militants set up artillery on Thardeh and used it to shell the Deir Ezzor airbase. Under these conditions, the Syrian Arab Air Force forbade its pilots to land at the military site.

However, around one month ago the Syrian Army reclaimed Thardeh Mountain from ISIS as part of a wider offensive in Deir Ezzor and since re-securing the military airport from artillery attacks is now once again allowing combat aviation to land at it.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s