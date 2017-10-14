Graphic: Al-Nusra security chief gets head blown off by mysterious Idlib hit squad

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Assassinations of high-ranking military and political officials of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) in Idlib province continue to plague the Syrian terrorist group with yet another important commander being killed today.

This morning, unknown gunmen ambushed Muhammad al-Maarati (nickname Abu Ali Al-Janoubi), a top security chief from Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham, at the Khan Sheikhoun cemetery.

According to reports, the assassins managed to get al-Maarati completely off-guard and, landing at least one shot to his head, killed him instantly.

The attackers escaped the scene of the shooting without being identified.

Muhammad al-Maarati represents the fourth high-end Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham commander to be assassinated in Idlib province over the last 7 days.