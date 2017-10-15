Friends of Kosovo

by Janice Kortkamp

US backed terrorists targeted a civilian area in Damascus today, hitting a Church School in Old Damascus.

Terrorist attack in Old Damascus today. A local friend told me four people were killed in this civilian area when US/allies’ backed terrorists launched several mortars.

Was awakened from a midday nap by a large, close explosion followed by a smaller one.

Went outside of the hotel later and saw a local priest and asked him about the attack. He took me to a church school near my hotel and we met the nuns and some of the students there. They showed me where the mortar landed on the roof of the school. Another hit a roof on the next building over.