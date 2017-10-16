BREAKING: Israeli jets attack Damascus, Syrian anti-aircraft unit destroyed

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:29 P.M.) – Moments ago, Syrian air defenses engaged Israeli jets flying over Lebanese airspace which were inbound to attack the Syrian capital of Damascus.

According to Israeli military sources, the Israeli warplanes responded to the threat by targeting and destroying the SA-5 anti-aircraft missile battery that attacked them. The battery was positioned east of Damascus.

Syrian air defence forces confirm that they fired on Israeli jets, however have not commented on whether or not they lost an anti-aircraft battery.

Israel warplanes only ever fly over Lebanese airspace for one reason, and that is to attack Syrian pro-government forces in the west of the country.

