VIDEOS: Entire Turkish Army tank battalion enters Idlib

16 Monday Oct 2017

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – The Turkish Army is sending major forces into the northwest Syrian province of Idlib as part of a new intervention operation purportedly aimed at expelling Al-Qaeda linked militants from Turkey’s border.

According to sources, the Turkish Army has sent over 60 military vehicles and fifteen battle tanks into Idlib as part of a reinforcement package to bolster forward army units. Footage released on social media somewhat supports this claim.

The reinforcements represent a battalion-sized mechanised force which will likely play a role in expanding the Turkish military zone in Idlib during the weeks to come.

The Turkish-led operation in Idlib currently encompasses an area running from the towns of Qah to Dayr Sim’aan. At the present time, Turkish forces are consolidating their corridor in Idlib by setting up observation bases.

 
source and videos

