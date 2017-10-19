Breaking: Israel bombs Syrian Army in Golan Heights amid new advance against Al-Qaeda

19 Thursday Oct 2017

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:05 P.M.) – The Israeli Air Force bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) inside the Golan Heights this evening after accusing them of shelling the occupied areas.

According to the Syrian Army’s 90th Brigade, an Israeli warplane bombed the SAA’s positions at the town of Qaws Al-Sandiyanah, which is located approximately 1km south of Harfah.

As a result of the Israeli airstrike, the Syrian Army’s 130mm field artilley gun was destroyed – no casualties reported.

The Israeli airstrike comes just hours after the Syrian Army advanced against the Al-Qaeda linked Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham terrorist group in the Beit Jinn pocket of the Golan Heights.

