Breaking: Major Al-Nusra stronghold near Israeli border almost captured by Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – In their ongoing Beit Jinn offensive operation near the Israeli border, pro-government forces are now on the verge of liberating a key stronghold used by Al-Qaeda-linked militants of the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra).

Today, the Syrian Arab Army, supported by local fighters from the National Defence Forces, struck at Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham defenses south of the strategic town of Beit Jinn (the terrorist group’s main stronghold in the western Rif Dimashq region), advancing under cover of heavy artillery bombardment.

After hours of clashes, pro-government forces managed to fight their way up to the top of Tal Bard’ayyah – key piece of high-ground overlooking Beit Jinn.

By this advance, Syrian forces have secured a certain degree of fire control over Beit Jinn and are now just within several kilometres of the town.

With this development, Israeli aircraft – acting in support of terrorist proxies on the ground – are expected to conduct attacks against pro-government forces. Already, Israeli sources are claiming that a Syrian Army artillery round landed inside the occupied Golan Heights region – this is the standard excuse used by Israeli forces to conduct air attacks against the Syrian Army.

source