It’s unacceptable for Syrian forces to target Israeli jets: Netanyahu

20 Friday Oct 2017

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu stated it is “unacceptable” for Syrian forces to target Israeli jets and Israel will continue to operate “as needed”, in a press statement in Jerusalem on Monday.

The statement comes after Syrian forces fired on an Israeli aircraft patrolling in Lebanese airspace.

Israel responded to the attack by targeting a Syrian government anti-aircraft missile launcher 50km (31 miles) east of Damascus. 

“Our policy is clear: those who try to harm us we will hit them. Today our planes were under attack, it is unacceptable,” Netanyahu stated.

“The (Israeli) air force acted immediately and precisely, and successfully destroyed the target. Israel will continue to operate in this space, as much as needed in order to protect Israel,” he concluded.

