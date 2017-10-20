VIDEO: Syrian Army seizes weapons jackpot from ISIS in Mayadeen

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:50 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State’s (ISIS) untimely withdrawal from their former capital, Al-Mayadeen, could not have been more disastrous, as they left a large amount of weapons and ammunition inside this city in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

From machine guns to drones, the Syrian Army seized the large weapons cache Al-Mayadeen after liberating Al-Mayadeen from the Islamic State terrorists that once occupied the city.

Video footage of this large weapons cache seized in Al-Mayadeen was released by the Syrian Arab News Agency on Thursday –