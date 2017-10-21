Breaking: Israel fires 3 missiles at Syrian Army positions in Golan Heights

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Israeli military fired three missiles at the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the Golan Heights, a military source told Al-Masdar News a few minutes ago.

According to the source, the Israeli military fired three missiles towards their positions near the town of Al-Kowm, causing material damage at a Syrian Army outpost in the Golan Heights.

The source added there were no casualties as a result of the Israeli aggression.

Israel has repeatedly stated that its regime holds the Syrian government responsible for all attacks on the occupied territories, despite the possibility the Syrian Army was not responsible for the attack.

