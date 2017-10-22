Exclusive: ISIS tribal fighters defect and hand over Al-Omar Oil Fields to US-backed forces

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – Tribal fighters linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) defected from the terrorist group to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) at the Al-‘Omar Oil Fields in Deir Ezzor, a military source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News this afternoon.

According to the source, the SDF has not reached the Al-‘Omar Oil Fields, but announced they captured this imperative site in Deir Ezzor after the tribal fighters joined the Arab Liberation Council.

Furthermore, this latest move leaves the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in a difficult bind, as the US and Russia have an agreement to avoid hostilities between their forces in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

