In pictures: Syrian gov’t forces capture top rebel leader in east Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Special Mission Unit of the Interior Ministry captured a high ranking rebel commander in the eastern suburbs of Damascus this week, following an imperative operation conducted in honor of the late Major General Issam Zahreddine.

Backed by the Arab Nationalist Guard, the Syrian Special Mission Unit carried out the operation in an undisclosed location in east Damascus.

The operation would prove successful, as the Special Mission Unit and Arab Nationalist Guard were able to capture Faylaq Al-Rahman’s commander, Abu Fadi Al-Alf and two of his bodyguards after sneaking behind enemy lines.

The photos above were released by the Arab Nationalist Guard, Saturday; they show the captured militant leader and his two guards.

