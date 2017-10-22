Islamic State’s gamble pays off as they overrun rebel positions in Yarmouk Camp

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:55 P.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIL) launched a surprise offensive inside the Yarmouk Camp District of southern Damascus, yesterday, capturing several buildings from the rebel forces in the process.

ISIS managed to penetrate Jaysh Al-Islam’s defenses in a swift assault, yesterday, forcing the latter to abandon several buildings east of the strategic Palestine Roundabout.

According to the terrorist group’s official media wing, their forces killed at least 4 opposition fighters, including the Jaysh Al-Islam commander, Issam Abu Al-Fadl.

Abu Al-Fadl was the commander of Jaysh Al-Islam’s Brigade 229 before his death on Friday.