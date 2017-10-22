Paul Antonopoulos

Frants Klintsevich, Russia’s first deputy head of the Federation Council committee on defense and security, told reporters on Sunday that the US-led coalition is attempting to organize a new Syrian center in Raqqa, which would be beyond control of President Bashar Assad.

“Clearly, all this has an apparent political background,” the senator said. “And here the thing is not only in the attempts to hide the evidence of the barbarian bombing, in my opinion first of all those are the attempts to make Raqqa a centre of another Syria – Syria, which is not controlled by Bashar Assad.”

“This is the purpose of the money, and claimed restoration of peaceful life in the city is only a seeming excuse,” he continued.

Earlier reports said the UK allocated $13.2 million for humanitarian assistance to civilians in Syrian Raqqa, liberated from ISIS.

source