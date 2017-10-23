ISIS uses chemical weapons against rebels forces during offensive in south Damascus

23 Monday Oct 2017

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – Islamic State forces have employed chemical weapons against Free Syrian Army rebels in southern Damascus city after the latter repelled their offensive according to opposition sources.

The Ababil Army rebel group (Free Syrian Army affiliate) is accusing ISIS militants operating in the southern suburbs of the Syrian capital of using chemical weapons against their forces during the course of recent clashes.

Opposition sources claim that the weaponised chemical substances used against Free Syrian Army rebels caused dyspnea (respiratory injuries) and fainting among their ranks. The attack came after rebel fighters repelled a powerful jihadist assault against their positions.

The Ababil Army says that at least eleven (11) of its fighters were wounded as a result chemical attack.

Al-Masdar News cannot independently verify opposition claims at the present time.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s