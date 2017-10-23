ISIS uses chemical weapons against rebels forces during offensive in south Damascus

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – Islamic State forces have employed chemical weapons against Free Syrian Army rebels in southern Damascus city after the latter repelled their offensive according to opposition sources.

The Ababil Army rebel group (Free Syrian Army affiliate) is accusing ISIS militants operating in the southern suburbs of the Syrian capital of using chemical weapons against their forces during the course of recent clashes.

Opposition sources claim that the weaponised chemical substances used against Free Syrian Army rebels caused dyspnea (respiratory injuries) and fainting among their ranks. The attack came after rebel fighters repelled a powerful jihadist assault against their positions.