Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today Moscow has some concerns about the new US policy in Syria, pointing out to “odd things” spotted in areas controlled by the Washington-led international coalition.

During a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Al Jaafari in Moscow, Lavrov said that Russia has repeatedly called on the United States to define the objectives of its operations in Syria.

“When we hear about the new line of the United States, the line, which calls for creation of some local councils on the territory of sovereign Syrian Arab Republic, it most certainly raises questions on our part. We address these questions to Washington and expect to receive an honest and comprehensible answer”, Lavrov said.

“There were cases of a mass exodus of ISIS terrorists from Raqqah exactly when the US-led coalition was besieging the city. There were other incidents linked with our American colleagues trying to draw some lines beyond which the Syrian Army should not go”, he added.

Lavrov noted that, as regards the settlement of the Syrian crisis, Moscow maintains close contacts with the United States on state and diplomatic levels, while expressing hope to receive a reasonable explanation from Washington on these strange developments.