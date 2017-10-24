BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:55 A.M.) – A massive factory that was used by the Islamic State (ISIS) to produce explosives was discovered by the Syrian Arab Army, while they were conducting an operation in central Syria this weekend.

According to the Syrian military, the explosives factory was discovered by the Syrian Army in the Jubb Al-Jarrah District of the Homs Governorate over the weekend.

This explosives factory was left behind by ISIS after they were partially expelled by the Syrian Arab Army in the Jubb Al-Jarrah pocket in the Homs Governorate’s eastern countryside.