Syrian Army discovers massive explosives factory belonging to ISIS in central Syria – video

24 Tuesday Oct 2017

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , , , ,

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:55 A.M.) – A massive factory that was used by the Islamic State (ISIS) to produce explosives was discovered by the Syrian Arab Army, while they were conducting an operation in central Syria this weekend.

According to the Syrian military, the explosives factory was discovered by the Syrian Army in the Jubb Al-Jarrah District of the Homs Governorate over the weekend.

This explosives factory was left behind by ISIS after they were partially expelled by the Syrian Arab Army in the Jubb Al-Jarrah pocket in the Homs Governorate’s eastern countryside.

The video below shows the contents seized by the Syrian Army after the factory was discovered.

source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s