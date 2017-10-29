Syria has dismissed the report of the Joint UN Security Council/ The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Inquiry Mechanism into the events, relating to the alleged use of sarin gas in the northwestern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4th, saying the report is biased and written in accordance with the instructions given by the US and other Western governments to exert more political pressure and threats to Syria’s sovereignty.

The report, which was published yesterday, blames the Syrian authorities for being responsible for the release of sarin gas in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

A source from the Syrian government pointed out that since the formation of the Joint UN/OPCW Investigative Mechanism in 2015, Syria has repeatedly expressed its willingness to work with it, pointing out that the joint investigative mechanism should be carrying out its work professionally and impartially, but not politically as is evident from the report itself, because it clearly shows the influence of particular Western governments, known for their hostility towards Syria.

A statement of the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates noted that Syria never hesitated to cooperate with the joint mechanism and has always provided exact information in a timely manner, as well as evidence that it was the terrorists who are in fact using chemicals.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said that Syria strongly rejects all accusations against it found in the report, stressing they are based on fake rumours, provided with the purpose to distort the actual facts about what happened in Khan Sheikhoun on the 4th of April.

The statement reminded that it is a well known fact that terrorists who are holding Khan Sheikhoun under their occupation, also possess the prohibited chemicals.