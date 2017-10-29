breaking news

by Janice Kortkamp in Damascus

Just heard three mortars from nearby Jobar terrorists attacking this purely civilian area of Old Damascus. One was very close, maybe within 200 meters or less from where I’m staying. Had been pretty quiet the last few days.

The impact craters and holes caused by these mortars can be deceptively small but their effects are brutal – they’re filled with shrapnel that can cut people in half and sever arms and legs. Many of these mortars are capable of killing and wounding several. And the US and allies backed terrorists in nearby Jobar (about 2km away) fire them continually into all of Damascus. Those terrorists live in deep tunnels underground. They pop up like rats, fire their bombs, then disappear again.