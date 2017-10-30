Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, on Thursday warned the United States against comments on the future of Syrian President Bashar Assad and his family.

“I think that we should not make predictions on anyone’s future. Time will show if someone has the future or not,” Nebenzya said after the UN Security Council session on Syria.

The comment was made in response to a statement by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who said Washington “wants a whole and unified Syria with no role for Bashar al-Assad in the government.”

“It is our view and I have said this many times as well that we do not believe that there is a future for the Assad regime and Assad family,” he continued. “The reign of the Assad family is coming to an end.”

French envoy Francois Delatre, who chairs the UN Security Council this month, refrained from making any comments on the US top diplomat’s statement. Instead, he said that the Security Council members have shown unity on the Syrian issue.

More:

http://tass.com/politics/972807