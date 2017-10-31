WIKILEAKS founder Julian Assange today said the CIA and Mossad were responsible for paving the way for ISIS as the whistle blowing organisation released more than half a million formerly confidential US diplomatic cables dating back to 1979.

On the sixth anniversary of the first infamous “Cablegate” by WikiLeaks, when it releases its first batch of sensitive US files, on November 28 2010, it has expanded its Public Library of US Diplomacy (PLUSD) with 531,525 new diplomatic cables from 1979.

In a statement to coincide with the release of the cables, known as “Carter Cables III”, Mr Assange explained how events which unfolded in 1979, had begun a series of events that led to the rise of ISIS.

He said: “If any year could be said to be the “year zero” of our modern era, 1979 is it.”

Mr Assange added: “In 1979 it seemed as if the blood would never stop.

“Dozens of countries saw assassinations, coups, revolts, bombings, political kidnappings and wars of liberation.”

The Carter Cables III bring WikiLeaks’ total published US diplomatic cable collection to 3.3 million documents.

source