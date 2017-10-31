Russia is waiting for NATO’s reaction “about helicopters without identification marks that were seen over the territory of Afghanistan. We did not receive any answer,” the diplomat noted.
READ MORE: US, NATO Vow to Back Afghanistan Anti-Terror Efforts — Resolute Support Mission
NATO has not provided any documentary evidence to support its accusations of Russia supporting the radical Afghan Taliban movement, Zamir Kabulov added.
“As far as the arguments go, if you mean proof, there was no proof provided aside from words,” he told reporters.
~~~~~~~~~~~~
2017年10月27日
NATO Keeps Silent about Helicopters Supplying Arms to Terrorists in Afghanistan
FARSNEWS2017/10/26
NATO Keeps Silent about Helicopters Supplying Arms to Terrorists in Afghanistan
TEHRAN (FNA)- Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Russia is waiting for NATO’s reaction “about helicopters without identification marks that were seen over the territory of Afghanistan.
NATO Keeps Silent about Helicopters Supplying Arms to Terrorists in Afghanistan
TEHRAN (FNA)- Russian President’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said Russia is waiting for NATO’s reaction “about helicopters without identification marks that were seen over the territory of Afghanistan.
“We did not receive any answer,” the diplomat noted, commenting at a press conference following the meeting of the Russia…
View original post 72 more words
adambaumsocal said:
https://wordpress.com/post/adambaumsocal.wordpress.com/3880
LikeLike
adambaumsocal said:
NATO is Terroism
LikeLike