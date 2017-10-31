© blogfactory

Russia is waiting for NATO’s reaction “about helicopters without identification marks that were seen over the territory of Afghanistan. We did not receive any answer,” the diplomat noted.

NATO has not provided any documentary evidence to support its accusations of Russia supporting the radical Afghan Taliban movement, Zamir Kabulov added.

“As far as the arguments go, if you mean proof, there was no proof provided aside from words,” he told reporters.

