Syria reportedly fires surface-to-air missiles after Israeli jets seen circling area near Lebanon-Syria border

by Jack Khoury

Israeli forces struck targets near the Lebanon-Syria border on Wednesday, foreign media reported.

The Al-Mayadeen channel, closely associated with the Assad regime, reported the attack targeted a security facility in an industrial zone in a Homs suburb. They also reported Syrian forces responded with surface-to-air missiles.

The Lebanese Anshara website reported huge explosions near the villages of al-Eyn al-Jedida, located in the eastern mountain range on the Lebanon-Syria border. Local residents reported Israeli jets circling the area prior to the explosion.

Sky News’ Arabic edition reported four strikes on the facility, which allegedly doubled as a weapons depot. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported Israeli jets circling the area for over an hour.

Last month, Israel attacked an anti-aircraft battery after it fired a missile targeting Israel Air Force Planes.

The Syrian military warned of “dangerous consequences” following the rare strike, claiming that they successfully hit an Israeli jet during the strike. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the strike, saying that “today they attempted to hit our planes,” calling the incident “unacceptable.” He added that “if anyone attempts to harm us, we will harm them back.”

Israel believes Syrian forces fired out of assumption that the Israeli planes intended to attack. The Israeli army spokesperson told reporters that the planes were instead on a reconnaissance mission in Lebanon, photographing sites for Israeli intelligence.

This is a developing story.

