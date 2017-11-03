During the year, Israel has reportedly conducted 24 strikes in Syria, with the latest one taking place on November 1. Chiefly claiming that it attacks only Hezbollah or Hezbollah-affiliated forces, Israel continues conducting strikes on objects in Syrian territories. In some cases Israel claims that it if was forced to retaliate to fire coming from the Syrian forces, which had targeted Israeli planes in Lebanese airspace or shelled the Israeli-occupied parts of the Golan Heights.

Israel shows increasing concern regarding the growing influence of Iran and Hezbollah in the region, and proved largely inefficient in influencing the conflict in the Middle East either by diplomatic or militarily means. Now that the war with ISIS in Syria is mostly a done deal, Tel-Aviv has two options: either to accept the new status quo and try to negotiate, or to try escalating the situation even further.

Israel’s hand may be forced sooner than later, with the Abu Kamal region nearly liberated, and thus granting Iran direct passage to Syria.

Here’s the list of strikes:

November 1. Lebanese media reported Israeli planes conducting a strike on locations in the countryside of Homs. Hezbollah ammunition manufacturing facility supposedly destroyed.

October 21. Israeli Air Forces conducted a strike on Syrian Army, responding to artillery fire.

October 19. IDF conducted a strike on Syrian Army, responding to mortar fire

October 16. Israeli Air Forces destroyed a S-200 Missile System to the east of Damascus, in retaliation to an attempt to shoot down Israeli planes flying over Lebanon.

September 22. Syrian media reported Israeli Air Forces conducting a strike on an object at Damascus air base.

September 19. Arab sources reported, Israeli Air Forces conducting strikes on four targets in proximity of an air base near Hama.

September 7. Conducted a strike on an object near Masyaf. Syrian media reported Israeli Air Forces destroying a chemical weapons facility. Damascus confirmed the strike, two servicemen killed.

July 2. IDF conducted an airstrike on Syrian Army forces, responding to mortar fire aimed at Golan Heights.

June 30. Israeli Air Forces conducted an airstrike on Syrian Army forces, responding to mortar fire aimed at Golan Heights.

June 28. IDF conducted a strike on Syrian Army forces, responding to mortar fire aimed at Golan Heights.

June 26. IDF conducted a strike on Syrian Army forces, responding to mortar fire aimed at Golan Heights.

June 25. Retaliating for mortar fire aimed at Golan Heights, IDF conducted a strike on Syrian Army forces.

June 24. As retaliation for mortar fire aimed at Golan Heights, IDF conducted a strike on Syrian Army forces.

May 27. Strike north of Quneitra, several people killed. Syrian media claim Israeli drones involved, Hezbollah denies.

April 27. Explosions near the Damascus air base. Syrian media claim IDF strike. Hezbollah storage facilities destroyed.

April 23. Al-Jazeera reports Israeli Air Forces conducting strikes on objects in Syria. Damascus reports three militants killed near Quneitra.

April 21. IDF conducted a strike on Syrian Army, responding to mortar fire

April 7. Syrian media outlets reported Israeli Air Forces striking Hezbollah objects in the Qalamoun mountains, and near Flita.

April 6. Syrian media outlets reported Israeli Air Forces striking Hezbollah and Syrian Arab Army targets near Qalamoun mountains and in the Daraa region.

March 22. Syrian media outlets reported Israeli Air Forces had conducted strikes on objects near Damascus.

March 19. Israeli Air Forces conducted strikes near Quneitra, destroying a car with one of the leaders of National Defence Forces, as reported by Arab media. Hezbollah positions are also reported to had been attacked.

March 17. IDF reports conducting air strikes on several objects in Syria, reportedly Hezbollah munition facilities. Syrian Air Defense systems retaliated. No Israeli casualties reported.

February 22. Conducted an airstrike on objects in al-Kuteifa.

January 13. Conducted a strike on Mezza airbase, and several targets near Damascus.

