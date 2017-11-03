US actions in Syria’s Al-Tanaf amount to war crimes.

Russia’s Centre for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria told reporters that the refusal for the US to help injured refugees near Al-Tanaf on October 29 can be considered a war crime. “In the skirmish there, 13 Syrian refugees were killed, another 20, including children, were injured.

The US did not offer any medical assistance to the injured refugees. Actually, all those injured are doomed. Such actions of the US military & the so-called international coalition near Al-Tanaf constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law & can be qualified as a war crime” the center said in a statement.

YK