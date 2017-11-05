BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Army spokesperson, General Ali Mahyoub, announced that the SAA has “completed its mission in restoring security and stability to the city of Deir ez-Zor entirely,” in a televised statement from Damascus, Friday.

Along with “paramilitary and allied forces,” the SAA “also obliterated the remnants of Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIL/ISIS) terrorist organisation in the city, killed huge amounts of the organization’s terrorists including leaders and foreigners, destroyed their arms and vehicles, and gained their arms and ammunition arsenal.”

Ayyoub underlined the significance of the liberation, saying that Deir er-Zor is a “traffic centre linking the eastern region with northern and middle regions, besides being a basic entrance between the Syrian Desert and Syrian Jazeera towards the brotherly country of Iraq”, as well as “as a basic store for petrol and gas.”

The liberation “is also the final stage towards the total extermination of IS in Syria,” Ayyoub stated.

Deir ez-Zor, which is situated southeast of IS’ former stronghold of Raqqa, was besieged by Islamic State in 2014.

Full transcript:

SOT, Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Arab Army (Arabic): “A statement by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces. After a series of accurate operations, units of our armed forces, in cooperation with the paramilitary and allied forces, have concluded their mission in restoring security and stability to the city of Deir ez-Zor entirely.

They also obliterated the remnants of the Islamc State terrorist organization in the city, killed huge amounts of the organization’s terrorists including leaders and foreigners, destroyed their arms and vehicles, and gained their arms and ammunition arsenal. Engineering units are combing the city to remove the explosives which the terrorist organization left behind at buildings and squares.

ALSO READ Syrian Army, IRGC within 45km of ISIL’s Syrian capital

The significance of this achievement comes from the strategic location of Deir-Ez-Zor being a traffic centre linking the eastern region with northern and middle regions, besides being a basic entrance between the Syrian Desert and Syrian Jazeera towards the brotherly country of Iraq. In addition to its economic significance as an agricultural region, and considered as a basic store for petrol and gas.

The liberation of Deir-Ez-zor is also the final stage towards the total extermination of Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria, especially that it was the main headquarters of the organisation leaders, and by losing the control on (Deir-Ez-Zor) it completely lost leading its terrorist operations over its groups which became isolated and surrounded in the eastern countryside of the city.

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces, while saluting the steadfast of our people in Deir-Ez-Zor and the heroism of our armed forces and their sacrifices to achieve this victory, stresses that the Syrian Arab army in cooperation with the paramilitary and allied forces, is determined to carry on his war against who remained from Islamic State terrorist organisation and other terrorist organisations until security and stability are restored to all over the soil of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

source