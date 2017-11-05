“Western-backed militants are in retreat, Bashar al-Assad remains president, Hezbollah has stretched its wings regionally, Israeli power is in decline, and Iran is on the rise. Not a pretty result for Washington’s multi-billion dollar investment in the Syrian conflict, especially if it was intended to change the map of the region to favour U.S. interests.”

Mark Dankof nailed it again. In his recent interview with Press TV, he said unflinchingly:

“The CIA needs to spend more time investigating terrorists and a lot less time recruiting them and financing them. The United States and Israel, and secondarily Saudi Arabia, have created the very monsters that they are decrying.”

This is just brute facts, and no reputable or serious scholar would put his credibility on the line denying this. (I am excluding the Neoconservative ideologues and New World Order agents here because I don’t think they are serious about truth.)

One can call the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia “the axis of evil” when it comes to perpetual wars, creating terrorist organs in the Middle East, and torturing civilians.[1] And if you want concrete evidence, consider the fact that George W. Bush himself trained MEK right in the United States!

Noted journalist Seymour Hersh was one of the first individuals to document that the Bush administration trained terrorist organizations such as the MEK in America, most specifically in Nevada.[2]

A few years ago, Hersh went even deeper. He declared that American journalism has been captured by a powerful force, one which seeks to destroy serious reporting. Hersh has actually gone deep into the dark thoughts and psychology that permeate the Zionist subconscious and came back with a glooming result: “Fire 90% of the editors and promote ones you can’t control.”[3]

By making this stunning statement, Hersh has literally tarnished the reputation of the Zionist media, New World Order agents and ethnic cleansers like Bill Kristol and Jonah Goldberg. He moved on to argue that news outlets like the New York Times have been sheltering the powers that be for a long time.

Hersh blew the whistle back in 2004 when he declared that children were literally sodomized in front of women at Abu Ghraib—and the Pentagon had the tape!

“This is at Abu Ghraib … The women were passing messages out saying ‘Please come and kill me, because of what’s happened’ and basically what happened is that those women who were arrested with young boys, children in cases that have been recorded. The boys were sodomized with the cameras rolling. And the worst above all of that is the soundtrack of the boys shrieking that your government has. They are in total terror. It’s going to come out.”

“I can tell you some of the personal stories by some of the people who were in these units witnessed this. I can also tell you written complaints were made to the highest officers and so we’re dealing with an enormous massive amount of criminal wrongdoing that was covered up at the highest command out there and higher, and we have to get to it and we will. We will.”[4]

The evidence seemed to suggest that the “women who witnessed these young boys being raped were actually their mothers… Other stories at the London Guardian also talked of young Iraqi detainees getting violently raped by US soldiers.”[5]

Sodomy at Abu Ghraib notwithstanding, the Israelis and the United States continue to support diabolical activities in the Middle East. Hersh wrote a long article in the London Review of Books arguing that the United States knew very well that they were arming ISIS in Syria. That’s not all. Hersh moved on to say that the United States knew perfectly well that if Assad were removed from power, then terrorist cells would have invaded the region, like vampires ready to strike innocent preys.

Hersh quoted one individual who said that the administration “did not want to hear the truth.”[6] Well, the administration did not want to hear the truth because they embraced the Israeli ideology which basically says that truth is what they can perpetuate and get away with. Hersh did not help Satanists and New World Order agents when he said that the Israelis fabricated the so-called evidence that Assad was using chemical weapons on his own people.[7]

As we have pointed out in the past, the Israelis wanted to overthrow the Assad government since the beginning of time,[8] and any dumb excuse will do, including supporting terrorist cells in the region. That’s why even the Wall Street Journal itself reluctantly pointed out that Israel has been supporting the bad guys in Syria.[9]

————————————–

Dankof was correct: the United States needs to stop supporting “Wahhabi-inspired extremist groups” in the Middle East. Dankof said:

“The Unites States that can essentially pull the rug out of the extremist groups and stopping the supporting for them logistically, militarily and financially supporting stable governments in the Middle East, getting out of the regime change business, getting out of the arms-selling business and first and foremost insisting that Netanyahu has to come to a legitimate agreement with the Palestinians as a prelude to any significant peace.

“Until Trump does those things, and leads the American government and the American people in that direction, there is going to be nothing but death and destruction ahead keeping in mind once again that the United States has created the very monster of now claims to be destroyed.”

The Israelis obviously fear that much of the world is no longer taking orders from them, despite the fact that they continue to exert an enormously powerful influence on the West. As Middle East analyst Sharmine Narwani has pointed out,

“Western-backed militants are in retreat, Bashar al-Assad remains president, Hezbollah has stretched its wings regionally, Israeli power is in decline, and Iran is on the rise. Not a pretty result for Washington’s multi-billion dollar investment in the Syrian conflict, especially if it was intended to change the map of the region to favor U.S. interests.”