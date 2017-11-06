Trump Backed Terrorists Firing Chemical Weapons on SAA

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a powerful assault in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate, today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the key town of ‘Atshan.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s assault would prove successful, as their forces managed to seize two towns from the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF).

According to HTS’ official media wing, their forces seized the towns of Al-Baleel and Umm Turaykiyeh after a fierce battle with the government units in northern Hama on Monday.

A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar News this evening that their forces were unable to maintain their ground at these towns because their soldiers were gassed by the swarming HTS and Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants.

The total number of soldiers that were exposed to the chemicals is unknown.

