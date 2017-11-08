Terrorists Use Chemical Weapons to Slow Down Syrian Army Advance in Hama Province

The Al-Nusra launched a powerful assault in Northeastern Hama, targeting the army positions near the key town of Atshan and seizing the towns of Al-Baleel and Um Turaykiyeh.
A military source reported that the army forces were unable to maintain their ground in Al-Baleel and Um Turaykiyeh because their soldiers were gassed by Al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army’s Jeish al-Izzah terrorists.
Another military source said that the army dispatched a large number of fresh soldiers to recapture the lost towns a few hours after their fall to the terrorists.
The militant-affiliated websites said on Monday that the army men’s operation in Northeastern Hama and Southern Aleppo was underway to pave the ground for the Idlib liberation operation, adding that a large number of militants joined the Al-Nusra in Hama province to prevent the army from reaching Idlib.
The websites further said that the terrorist groups dispatched a large volume of arms, ammunition and military equipment to the region.