Israeli Army builds fortifies positions near Lebanese border town, violates UN agreement

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were seen digging a new fortified ditch, Wednesday, near the Lebanese border-town of ‘Udayseh in the Nabatiyeh Governorate.

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL soldiers watched as Israeli bulldozers began digging the ditch near ‘Udayseh, prompting the Lebanese government to issue a complaint over the IDF’s violation of the blue line.

While digging the ditch, Israeli warplanes repeatedly crossed through Lebanon’s airspace, conducting mock raids over several towns in the Nabatiyeh Governorate.

Israel has been repeatedly warned about illegally entering Lebanese airspace and territorial waters; however, Tel Aviv continues to violate Lebanon’s sovereignty without any consequences from the international community.

