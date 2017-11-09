The Russian state-run media has accused the United States of evacuating ISIS commanders from the city of Mayadin before it was liberated by the Syrian Army in October.
According to RIA Novosti (a Russian version of Sputnik), US helicopters have evacuated ISIS commanders from the citiy before the launch of the Syrian army’s operation.
The outlet cited an alleged eyewitness to confirm this statement:
“American military aviation first made a maneuver in the area […] near a Mayadin farm. Then [ the aviation] launched an airstrike, we tried to hide and saw several US helicopters. There were foreign Daesh [ISIS] commanders on the ground, who were waiting for them next to their headquarters… The helicopters took them outside of Mayadin.”
“US aviation… first a sound from it, then a massive strike that was followed by the US helicopters’ flight and transportation of Daesh leaders after which the airstrikes ceased,” the outlet quoted the 79-year-old eyewitness…
