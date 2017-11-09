US-backed forces threaten aggressive response to any Syrian Army attack in east Deir Ezzor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 A.M.) – The US-backed Deir Ezzor Military Council has threatened “respond aggressively” to any Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack in the eastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

“We will respond aggressively to any attacks conducted by the Syrian regime in eastern Deir Ezzor,” the Deir Ezzor Military Council of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated on Wednesday evening.

Both the Syrian Army and SDF are under an agreement put together by the US and Russia that prohibits either force from attacking one another in the Euphrates River Valley.

While both sides have issued warnings to one another, neither has launched any assault apart from their attacks on the Islamic State (ISIS).

