Deir Ezzor, Syria – Eyewitnesses have told Russia’s RIA Novosti that US helicopters transferred ISIS commanders before the Syrian Army launched their operation against the ISIS-held town of al-Mayadin in Syria’s east..

“American military aviation first made a maneuver in the area […] near a Mayadin farm. Then [ the aviation] launched an airstrike, we tried to hide and saw several US helicopters,” a local shepherd, Muhammad Awad Hussein, told RIA Novosti.

“There were foreign Daesh [ISIS] commanders on the ground, who were waiting for them next to their headquarters… The helicopters took them outside of Mayadin,” the eyewitness continued.

He further said that he allegedly saw “US aviation… first a sound from it, then a massive strike that was followed by the US helicopters’ flight and transportation of Daesh leaders after which the airstrikes ceased.”

Other locals told RIA Novosti that they have allegedly seen how cars transported two foreign Daesh commanders with their families from Mayadin to the terrorist group’s headquarters […], after which helicopters arrived and took them in an unknown direction.