I just posted this to Virginia Senator Tim Kaine’s timeline because he is on the Foreign Relations Committee (was also Hillary’s running mate – sigh). We will see if there is any response. Not going to hold my breath…

“Hello. My name is Janice Kortkamp and I am your constituent. And I just returned from my fourth trip to Syria in less than two years where I’ve spent months traveling around the country there mostly on my own with Syrian friends as guides. I’ve also put in years and thousands of hours in research about the conflict and the country.

I’m requesting a meeting with you. I think after putting my butt on the line, including several days in Deir Ezzor and al Mayadeen a few weeks ago on the front lines against ISIS, that I have earned the right to meet with you in person. Requests made previously through your email have only resulted in canned responses that mouth the absurd rhetoric from the State Dept.

I’m a patriotic American and daughter of a World War II veteran. I’m no whacked “conspiracy theorist” or traitor. I am 100% self funded and not affiliated in any way with any organization, party, corporation, movement etc.

But I am ticked off that our government has been supporting terrorists, illegally bombing and establishing military bases in a country that is not only not a threat to the US in any way, shape or form – but did in fact want positive relations with America.

So I’m challenging you here – sorry to do it in public but I feel it is the only way.

Please contact me and you will receive a briefing of reality on the ground from Syria that I believe is unique in its scope and honesty. I have been in: Damascus; the Christian towns of Saidnaya, Ma’aloula and Kessab; Homs and villages in that countryside; Lattakia and Slunfeh; Tartous and Arwad; Aleppo; and Deir Ezzor and Al Mayadeen.

I have met, often through random encounters: scientists, doctors, nurses, lawyers, professors and teachers, students, humanitarian aid workers, NGO’s, soldiers, community and government leaders, religious leaders from all major religious groups, housewives, factory workers, business owners, artists, musicians, many taxi drivers!, you name it.

The voices of the people of Syria, the great majority who stand with their leadership and army against this direct attack on Syria’s sovereignty and independence; against their economy via sanctions; against their reputation via propaganda and slander, have not been heard. They deserve to be heard.

If you have any doubts about my claims here, please contact my State Senator, Richard Black, US Army Colonel Retired. He will attest to my travels and experience.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Janice Kortkamp

Leesburg, VA”