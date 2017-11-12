Syria’s ambassador to the UN has slammed the West for supplying Israel with nuclear material and know-how, calling the regime’s nuclear capability a threat to the Middle East security.

During a UN General Assembly session on Friday, Bashar al-Jaafari noted that the West enabled Israel to possess nuclear weapons by supplying the regime with nuclear materials and technology, including German submarines capable of launching nuclear missiles delivered to Israel for free.

Jaafari accused the West of turning a blind eye to Israel’s possession of nuclear weapons which he said violated international nuclear treaties.

The Syrian diplomat argued that Israel’s refusal to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proves that Tel Aviv continues the development of its military nuclear capability in the absence of any international supervision.

Israel is believed to be the sole possessor of a nuclear arsenal in the Middle East with more than 200 undeclared nuclear warheads.

Tel Aviv has rejected global calls to join the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and does not allow international inspectors to observe its controversial nuclear program.

The clandestine nuclear activities were uncovered when whistle-blower Mordechai Vanunu, originally a technician at the Dimona nuclear facility, handed overwhelming evidence of Israel’s nuclear program to Britain’s Sunday Times in 1986.

It is believed that the nuclear site is home to Israel’s nuclear weapons.

The file photo shows Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert which is believed to hold Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

The regime, which has occupied two-thirds of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967, regularly hits the Syrian army’s positions in the Golan Heights. Syria says the raids aim to boost the Takfiri militant groups fighting against Syrian government forces.

Earlier this month, Syria called on the UN to take immediate action against Israel following its airstrike on a copper factory in the town of Hassia in Homs province.

Read more:

On several occasions, the Syrian army has confiscated Israeli-made arms and military equipment from militants fighting pro-Damascus forces. Israel has also been providing medical treatment to the extremist militants wounded in Syria.

source