WASHINGTON D.C, USA – Responding to the exchange of words between Trump and Putin at the Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam, Republican Senator John McCain – formerly captured by the Vietnamese and made into a Pro-Vietcong broadcaster during that conflict, known then as Songbird McCain – said that the “faith” of US leader Donald Trump in the sincerity of Russian President Vladimir Putin is “naive” and threatens US national security.
McCain, regarded internationally by legal experts and by the heads of numerous states as a war criminal at large, acting beyond his authority as US Senator, and playing the role of US Secretary of State as the CIA and Deep State see fit, does not believe that the consulting and arming of Al Qaeda in Libya, or Al Qaeda, FSA, Kurdish separatists, and ISIS are naive nor threaten the national security of the US. McCain does believe that a policy based on rapprochement and mutual tolerance with Russia, the world’s second largest nuclear super-power, is, however, ”naive”.
Earlier, Trump, after meeting with Putin, said that the Russian president once again assured him that Moscow did not interfere in the American elections. According to the US president, the whole story of “Russian interference” is an artificial barrier for relations between the two countries, which was spread by the opposition Trump, mostly from the Democratic Party neocons but also from their Republican Party political allies.
The Republican and Democrat Party, outside of the Trump initiative to reform what experts view as a decades old disastrous US foreign policy in any number of spheres, promote an identical policy on Russian containment. Trump, conversely, has stated that Russia would be and has shown to be an effective ally against the ‘Islamist’ terrorism of ISIS which threatens multi-confessional Syria and Iraq. Trump accused former US Secretary of State and failed US presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, of being a key figure in a policy of creating, arming, and funding ISIS, through a series of active policies combined with what pundits have phrased as, blunders of ‘earth-shaking proportions’.
The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, in for his part, said that Putin had indicated to Trump that the information about the “interference” in the elections was groundless.
“Today President Trump said he believes that Vladimir Putin is sincere when he rejects accusations of Russian interference in the presidential election of 2016, and reiterated that he hopes for cooperation with Russia in Syria,” the senator said in a statement posted on his website, in which he was critical of any cooperation. McCain has played the role of liaison for ISIS/FSA groups in Syria.
McCain accused Trump of neglecting American interests because he trusted the Russian president, not US intelligence. US intelligence was inconclusive on the matter, but the Democrat-Republican alliance used its monopoly over US corporate-owned media to misrepresent the language of some reports. In other cases, similar to the ‘Dodgy Dossier’ scandal that plagued Tony Blair in his support for the illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003, partisan information was fed to agencies which then published them as if they were internal findings.
The senator believes that in terms of cooperation between the two countries on the question of Syria and the ongoing tenure of President Bashar Assad, there is no practical benefit.”Vladimir Putin does not care about American interests: to think otherwise is not just naive, it puts our national security in jeopardy,” McCain, the terminally ill politician, believes.Earlier, McCain – in an apparent inability to find the hypocrisy – criticised the Pentagon for not engaging in “interference in Russian elections.” In reality, the US has openly backed Russian liberal candidates and the NGO’s that power their messaging and electoral campaigns, consecutively and in every election since 1991. In 1991, the US publicly admitted to having spent considerable resources both financially and on the intelligence level, to get it’s candidate, Yeltsin, into power despite popular backlash to his proposed policies and the destruction of the USSR.
