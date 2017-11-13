by J. Flores for FRN –



WASHINGTON D.C, USA – Responding to the exchange of words between Trump and Putin at the Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam, Republican Senator John McCain – formerly captured by the Vietnamese and made into a Pro-Vietcong broadcaster during that conflict, known then as Songbird McCain – said that the “faith” of US leader Donald Trump in the sincerity of Russian President Vladimir Putin is “naive” and threatens US national security.

McCain, regarded internationally by legal experts and by the heads of numerous states as a war criminal at large, acting beyond his authority as US Senator, and playing the role of US Secretary of State as the CIA and Deep State see fit, does not believe that the consulting and arming of Al Qaeda in Libya, or Al Qaeda, FSA, Kurdish separatists, and ISIS are naive nor threaten the national security of the US. McCain does believe that a policy based on rapprochement and mutual tolerance with Russia, the world’s second largest nuclear super-power, is, however, ”naive”.

Earlier, Trump, after meeting with Putin, said that the Russian president once again assured him that Moscow did not interfere in the American elections. According to the US president, the whole story of “Russian interference” is an artificial barrier for relations between the two countries, which was spread by the opposition Trump, mostly from the Democratic Party neocons but also from their Republican Party political allies.