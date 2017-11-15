Breaking: Infamous terrorist leader arrested near Syrian border

15 Wednesday Nov 2017

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Lebanese Army announced that their intelligence forces apprehended the infamous terrorist leader, Mustafa Al-Hujairi, inside the city of ‘Arsal near the Syrian border.

Also known as “Abu Taqiyah,” Hujairi was known as a close associate of the Al-Qaeda linked Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist organization and reportedly helped them kidnap nearly 30 Lebanese soldiers and police officers in 2014.

Hujairi’s arrest comes just days after the Lebanese Army launched a campaign to crackdown down on corruption and terrorists across the country.

In addition to Hujairi’s arrest, the Lebanese Army also detained several other suspected terrorists operating in the ‘Arsal Municipality today.

  1. friendsofsyria said:

    Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.

