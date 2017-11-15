US Air Force refused to take out massive ISIS convoy in Deir Ezzor: Russia

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:50 P.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that it had gathering evidence indicating the US Air Force had allowed over 100 ISIS vehicles to escape Abu Kamal City last week.

According to Russia, the US refused to carry out any airstrikes on the convoy, spotted leaving towards the Wadi es-Sabha passage on the border with Iraq, and added that Russian warplanes were prevented from doing so to.

“Americans peremptorily rejected to conduct airstrikes over the ISIS terrorists on the pretext of the fact that, according to their information, militants are yielding themselves prisoners to them and now are subject to the provisions of the Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia said it had addressed the US-led coalition twice with a proposal of carrying out joint air raids to eliminate the retreating ISIS convoy, but was turned down, allowing jihadist hundreds of militants to travel undeterred along the Euphrates River. Furthermore, the US was accused of hampering the Russian Air Force’s activities in southern Deir Ezzor.

“There is indisputable evidence that the United States pretends it is waging irreconcilable struggle against international terrorism in front of the international community, while in reality it provides cover for the combat-ready Islamic State groups to let them regain strength, regroup themselves and advance US interests in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

