Evidence has emerged in the past that has all but proven that the White Helmets have connections to extremist groups. Despite this, western media continues to discount this evidence and call anyone sharing it a conspiracy theorist. News outlets that have called this a conspiracy in 2017 alone include the New York Times, Huffington Post, Business Insider and the Daily Beast.
The public Facebook profiles of individual White Helmets members prove that a huge percentage of them have connections to extremist groups, or at least sympathize with them. Several Facebook profiles have been discovered before by others, but I have discovered many more. A total of 65 White Helmet Facebook profiles are documented in this article. These White Helmets have praised suicide bombers, posted photos of Bin Laden and of ISIS flags. The evidence here is so overwhelming that it becomes comical. The White Helmets featured in this article have shown support for the following groups:
1. Jabhat al-Nusra: Syrian al-Qaeda branch.
2. Jund al-Aqsa: al-Qaeda affiliated.
3. Ahrar al-Sham: Salafi jihadists
4. Jaish al-Islam: Salafi jihadists.
5. ISIS
Mohammad Jnued-
Posted in support of ISIS, Jabhat al-Nusra, Jund al-Aqsa and Ahrar al-Sham.
Mohammed Albakry-
Posted images from Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda’s al-Manara al-Bayda media network, and of a dead Syrian Army soldier.
Laith Ahmed-
Posted in support of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Jabhat al-Nusra’s first rebranding attempt.
Muawiya Hassan Agha-
Posted video from Jund al-Aqsa of the execution of a Syrian Army soldier.
Mohammed Obed-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham.
Mustafa Alahmad-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham and Ajnad al-Sham.
Abdou Idilbi-
Posted in support of Ahrar al-Sham.
Faisal Ruslan-
Posted in support of a JFS/al-Qaeda suicide bomber, calling the bomber a “martyr.”
Mohammed Yahya Jawad-
Posted JFS/al-Qaeda media releases.
Abdul Rahman-
Posted a photo of Zahran Alloush, former leader of Jaish al-Islam. Zahran Alloush had praised Osama Bin Laden in the past.
Mohammed Abdul Rahman-
Posted a photo of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, leader of al-Qeada in Syria.
Ibrahim Abu Mohammed-
Posted in support of ISIS.
Majd Khalaf-
Posted a photo of ISIS member “Deso Dogg” as well as Ahrar al-Sham media.
Ahmed Ibrahim-
Posted photos of White Helmets with Jaish al-Fateh flags. Jaish al-Fateh is a jihadist coalition led by al-Qaeda. He also posts a photo of Abdullah Muhaysini, an internationally designated al-Qaeda terrorist.
Mustafa Ahmad Age-
Posted a photo of himself after the capture of Idlib in 2015. An Ahrar al-Sham flag is visible in the background.
Ahmed Khalid Salum-
Former rebel fighter.
Anoop shlash-
Posted a photo from Ahrar al-Sham of dead Syrian Soldiers.
Baibars torch-
Posted a photo of Osama Bin Laden and an ISIS style Black Tawhid cake.
Anmar Najjar-
Posted a photo of a child soldier with a corpse.
Yousef Ezzo-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.
Ahmed Abu Abdo-
Former rebel fighter.
Arif Soboh-
Black jihadist flag in his profile picture.
Name Unclear-
Posted in support of Jihadists.
Abdo Hassan Agha-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.
Mohammed Abu Ahmed-
Former rebel fighter.
G. Youseef-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda suicide bombers.
Mohammed Ali Pasha-
Praises dead Ahrar al-Sham fighters.
Ahmed Al Hammadi-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda. His children stand on a captured T-55 with guns in their hands. He calls his children “little Jaish al-Fateh.”
Ahmad Sallat-
Friend with someone who has al-Qaeda’s al-Manara al-Bayda media logo as their profile photo.
Yazan Zidane-
Posted in support of Jund al-Aqsa and Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda.
Ahmed abostif-
Posted a video of Abdallah Muhaysini, internationally designated al-Qaeda terrorist.
Abdulkafi Kayal-
Posted in support of JFS/al-Qaeda.
Jameel Haji Sulaiman-
Posted a photo of terrorist Abdallah Muhaysini.
Abo Monzer Kousay-
Posted pro-ISIS photos and photos from ISIS media.
Mustafa Ali-
Posted a photo from Ahrar al-Sham.
Khalid Mustafa-
Posted a statement released by Jund al-Aqsa.
Abdullah Alshaikh-
Praises JFS/al-Qaeda.
Fahad Abu Waleed-
Praises Zahran Alloush.
Adham Alhaji Yusuf-
Praises a “martyred” al-Qaeda fighter.
Ramadan alsado-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda. He is doing the Tawhid salute in his profile picture
Mohammed Abdul Qadir al Basha-
Praises Jihadist fighters.
Mohamad Altouma-
Pro-ISIS
Osama Abu Waleed-
Praises jihadist fighter.
Zachariah abdulkhaleq-
Pro-ISIS
Huseen Abohameed-
Former rebel fighter.
Samer Apge-
Former rebel fighter.
Name unclear-
Former rebel fighter.
Duraid Haj Hamod-
Posted photo from JFS/al-Qaeda and Ahrar al-Sham.
Hameed Shammah-
Posts a picture of a Jihadist fighter and uses the word “rawafid,” a derogatory word for Shias.
Haitham Abu Abdul ilah-
Posted a photo of two internationally designated terrorists, Adallah Muhaysini and Muslim Shishani.
Imad Haj Ali-
Posted in support of Jihadist fighters.
Ahmed Abu Abdo-
Posted photos talking about Jihad. “Jihad doesn’t need you but you need him…”
Nader Abu Mohamed-
Posted a photo of Zahran Alloush and Ahrar al-Sham media.
Mohamed Abu moaz-
Praises Zahran Alloush.
Rami dendl-
Pro-ISIS and al-Qaeda.
Hawa Suleiman Abu Muhammad-
Posted a photo from al-Qaeda’ al-Manara al-Bayda network.
Ahmad Alsheiko-
Praises Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda as they captured territory in Idlib.
Abu Al-Walid-
Posted Jabhat al-Nusra and Ahrar al-Sham media as well as a photo of Zahran Alloush.
T. Ahmed-
Posted a photo praising a dual White Helmet/Jund al-Aqsa fighter killed in battle in Southern Aleppo.
Sameh Abonaser-
Posted a photo of Terrorist Abdallah Muhaysini and of dead Syrian Army soldiers being desecrated.
Q. Alhaji Yusuf-
Posted in Support of Ahrar al-Sham and al-Qaeda.
Ahmad Njem-
Posted in support of Jaish al-Fateh/al-Qaeda.
Name unclear-
Posted photos of Idlib under the control of Jabhat al-Nusra/al-Qaeda.
Name unclear-
Pro-ISIS.
Name unclear-
This one is just clearly a Jihadist.
