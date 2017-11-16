Revealed: US and Allies agree to deal with IS fighters now planning missions in Europe

The US and its local allies, the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have signed an agreement with ISIS: 4,000 IS terrorists and their families were allowed to move freely from Rakka and take their weapons and ammunition with them. They claim to have “new missions” in Europe.

by Ali Özkök

The British television broadcaster BBC revealed in a detailed investigative report that the US-backed Syrian “Democratic Forces” (SDF) had granted IS a safe evacuation from its self-proclaimed capital, Rakka, in northern Syria. The BBC conducted exclusive interviews with bus and truck drivers who claimed to have brought the IS terrorists and their families from Rakka to eastern Syria near the Iraqi border. The television station referred in this context to exclusive video and video material that depicts the convoy filling up with armed fighters.

The political scientist of the Middle East Foundation in Ankara, Ömer Özkizilcik, explained in an interview with RT Deutsch that the structural preservation of IS elements fits into the geostrategic calculus of the US and its Syrian allies. He commented:

Among other actors, the US played the crucial role in the emergence of the IS. When the US intervened in Iraq, there were basically no jihadists in the area. Later, the world’s most dangerous terrorist organization came from Iraq, just a few years after the US invaded Iraq. In Afghanistan too, the United States favored the spread of al-Qaeda.

IS terrorists free to return to Europe

The political scientist with a focus on the Syrian conflict fears the possible consequences of the mass evacuation of terrorists. RT Deutsch, he shared:

Smugglers are booming and are also bringing IS members back to Europe, especially to Germany and France. With the evacuation initiative, the US has effectively exported terrorism throughout Syria to the entire world and a new wave of terrorist attacks can not be ruled out. One could even speak of the mobilization of terrorism. If the IS members commit attacks again in Europe, the media will as usual not hold the US or the YPG accountable, but Islam and the Muslims.

One of the truck drivers in the documentation told the BBC that the SDF had ordered him to pay a convoy for money. He was to bring families who were displaced by fighting from the city of Tabkah to a camp further north. The work order should take six hours.

The driver, who introduced himself as Abu Fawzi, said that SDF militias promised the drivers thousands of dollars in compensation. They demanded in return, however, that the operation must be kept secret under all circumstances.

Later, Abu Fawzi and other drivers found out that the trip took a full three days. Their task was to transport not displaced civilians, but also terrorists who took their weapons from the ruined city of Rakka.

We were scared when we entered Rakka. We were supposed to go in with the SDF, but we left alone. When we were inside, we saw IS fighters with their weapons and suicidal belts. They provided our trucks with booby traps. If something went wrong, they would blow up the whole convoy. Even their children and women had suicide belts, “said Abu Fawzi.

Another driver stated that the convoy consisted of nearly 50 trucks and 13 buses and more than 100 vehicles of the “Islamic State”. Ten trucks alone were loaded with weapons and ammunition. The British station said another truck driver:

We took around 4,000 people, including women and children, with us and their vehicles together. When we arrived in Rakka, we thought there would be a total of 200 people to collect. But in my vehicle I took 112 people with me.

SDF did not want any media surrounding the Rakka campaign

The US-backed “Democratic Forces” did not allow the presence of foreign media during the fighting in Rakka. This simplified the plan to arrange the evacuation of IS terrorists in secret.

However, the BBC was given access to secretly recorded footage showing how armed men were loaded into trucks.

The US-led coalition and local officials had confirmed prior to the recordings that an agreement was signed with the terrorist group to allow Syrian fighters to evacuate from Rakka. However, foreign jihadists were, as it was said everywhere, strictly excluded from the evacuation agreement. Also, the jihadists should be disarmed before.

Instead, the IS terrorists, known for their suicide attacks, carried several tons of war equipment. The US Special Envoy of the anti-IS coalition, Brett McGurk, had previously stated that foreign jihadists would die in taking Rakka.

From a military point of view, the US has performed poorly with its Kurdish YPG allies on the ground. The city was bombed 4,108 times in the space of four months. The US had to provide massive military support and special forces. In the end, however, the SDF had to close a deal with the ISIS, as the operation had stalled, “Ömer Özkizilcik commented on the reasons for concluding an agreement with the terrorist organization.

A press secretary of the Syrian Democratic Forces claimed in October that a group of Syrian fighters had been evacuated overnight from Rakka. They took civilians as human shields. However, the SDF stressed that foreign jihadists were not among them.

Terrorists are said to have threatened drivers

While a western officer, according to the BBC, was present at the talks, he did not participate “actively” in the talks, US spokesman for the anti-IS coalition’s “Inherent Resolve” mission, Colonel Ryan Dillon, complains. In his opinion, only four foreign fighters tried to flee the convoy of the Syrian IS-Islamists from Rakka. These were allegedly arrested by the SDF.

The BBC reported that among the jihadists who left Rakka were citizens of France, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, Yemen, China, Tunisia and some other countries.

Abu Fawzi said that he and other drivers were threatened by the IS terrorists throughout the route. “They were defiant and did not care about agreements, they accused us of kicking them out of Rakka,” he continued.

During the evacuation, a foreign IS fighter threatened Abu Fawzi with an AK-47 assault rifle, the UK public service broadcaster reported.

The IS fighters were allegedly brought to an area between the settlements Markadah and al-Suwar in eastern Syria. The village of al-Suwar is located in the oil-rich province of Deir ez-Zor, where the Syrian army supported by Russia and Iran is fighting ISIS.

In recent weeks, we have had many families who have left Rakka and wanted to go to Turkey. This week alone, I personally looked after the smuggling of 20 families, “said Imad, a smuggler on the Turkish-Syrian border.” Most of them were foreigners, but there were also Syrians. “The smuggler gets around around the border per person Pay $ 600, he said.

At the request of the BBC, Imad said that among the refugees were also “French, Europeans, Chechens and Uzbeks”. He explained:

Some spoke French, others English, others in another foreign language.

Lead cadres of the IS use their own networks

BBC, citing another human smuggler who identified himself as Walid, wrote that the IS leadership, which fled Rakka, maintained its own networks for such purposes.

The high-ranking foreigners have their own networks of smugglers. Usually it is the same people who have organized their access to Syria. They coordinate, “Walid said, while the high-ranking IS leaders who escaped from the Rakka included Abu Musab Huthaifa, the head of the secret service of the Islamic State, but the dreaded commander could still be intercepted outside the city ,

“We hired a smuggler to navigate us out of SDF-controlled areas,” said Abu Musab, who is now in a jail on the border between Turkey and Syria. The reason for his capture was not the result of a commitment by the SDF forces. Rather, the hired people smuggler had left the IS group on “halfway”.

French terrorists return with “new mission”

A French IS member, who belonged to an almost exclusively French-speaking combat force spoke in the province Idlib with BBC. He explained that some of his comrades-in-arms received a “new mission” before leaving Rakka.

There are some French brothers in our group who went to France to carry out attacks there, “said the Frenchman, who was called Abu Basir al-Faransy.

The SDF forces, led by the Kurdish YPG militias, launched an offensive to capture Rakka from the Islamic State in June. In October, the militia announced the defeat of the IS.

Despite the defeat, the group remains active and continues its war from the Syrian-Iraqi desert areas.

The deal between the US and SDF with the Islamic State has also become more explosive due to recent statements by US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. As Mattis announced on Monday, the US military will fight the Islamic State in Syria “as long as they want to fight.” In the same context described a longer-term role for the US troops, even after the IS lost its entire territory in Syria.