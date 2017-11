Twenty people have been killed and 30 others injured by a car bomb planted by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) at a site for displaced families in eastern Syria, according to state media.

The blast occurred near the city of Deir ez-Zor, according to SANA state news agency. It took place near the al-Jafra area, which is controlled by the Syrian government. The People’s Protection Units (YPG) confirmed the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a “massacre.” DETAILS TO FOLLOW